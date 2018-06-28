ReachTV is debuting the first short films from its partnership with the Tribeca Festival, and is partnering with two other companies to support new documentary and performing arts channels.

With access to more than 100 million viewers in places like airports and hotels, ReachTV (formerly ReachMe.TV draws a mass audience at a scale traditional broadcasters rarely reach anymore. Because of the nature of the interaction with ReachMe screens, the company has taken a creative, generally short-form approach to programming.

Last April, the company announced a team-up with Tribeca for a curated selection of shorts. The companies have chosen three titles to kick off the collaboration: Big City, directed by Lachlan Ryan and Jordan Bond; Viola Franca, directed by Marta Savina; and For Flint, directed by Brian Schulz

The documentary effort will stem from a new partnership with 60 Second Docs, which has already been racking up an average of 15 million viewers and a loyal core of 18-to-34-year-olds watching on mobile platforms. Starting in August, ReachTV will be featuring a daily block of 60 Second Docs programming.

Describing the performing arts space as “underserved” by traditional programmers, ReachTV said it will partner with Stage Access on an international selection of ballet and theater titles.

ReachTV co-founders Lynnwood Bibbens and Ron Bloom made the announcements.