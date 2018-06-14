ReachTV, fresh with a new moniker after the video network launched as ReachMe TV, has pacted with social marketer Social Pulse Media to provide the latter’s stable of social media influencers access to premium content for their fans and followers, and create a new platform to promote and extend their own brands.

Under terms of the deal, Social Pulse will provide their influencers the opportunity to utilize ReachTV’s Reach.Social Platform. In the first month of testing the program generated more than 80 million social media video views.

ReachTV delivers video programming to more than 100 million viewers per month in airports and hotels along with its mobile web platform ReachTV.com. The next step is to begin featuring key influencers on those platforms, either via their own channels, as a guest, or producing their own shows, and “effectively become their own mini-networks,” ReachTV co-founder Ron Bloom said.

“Reach.Social provides two key benefits to social media influencers who do not otherwise have access to this level of content,” said ReachTV co-founder Lynnwood Bibbens. “We give them the opportunity to offer their viewers their own curated custom channels, and also to extend their personal brands on ReachTV’s other networks… it’s definitely a win-win.”

Said Social Pulse founder Laurie Argall: “This is the first time I have been able to offer my influencers a real opportunity to expand their current viewership. Everyone is pumped up to get in the video game at a higher level, and with over 80 million views per month, we are just getting started.”