The Big3 League, a new half-court collective backed by Ice Cube and film/TV producer Jeff Kwatinetz that brings together some past National Baskeball League stars, clanked off the ratings rim for Fox in its 8-10 PM Friday slot.

Boasting stars like Carlos Boozer, Metta World Peace, Nate Robinson and Kwame Brown, the Big3 League is focused on entertainment, with a 4-point shot and three 4-point circles beyond the 3-point line.

But in its 8-10 PM slot on Fox, the league’s second week of action drew 1.03 million viewers and a 0.3/1 rating/share among the 18-49 demo, trailing two repeats on CBS and NBC.

Overall on Friday night, NBC’s scored the ratings/share win among adults 18-49, while CBS led in total viewers.

Leading the 8 p.m. slot was Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition on CBS, which topped the time period with 3.67 million viewers and tied in 18-49 rating/share at 0.6/3 among 18-49 with NBC’s two-hour American Ninja Warrior (2.91 million viewers).

ABC’s cancelled Quantico was in third place at 8 PM with 0.4/2 ratings/share and 2.78 million viewers. Bringing up the 8-9 PM rear was the CW’s Masters of Illusion, which had an 0.2/1 ratings/share and 1.01 million viewers in its first half hour, dropping to 0.99 in the 8:30 slot, but maintaining its ratings/share.

A repeat of Hawaii 5-0 on CBS led the night in total viewership, scoring 4.5 million viewers in the 9 PM slot and a 0.5/3 share in the ratings/share. It was trailed in the 9 PM ratings by ABC’s What Would You Do? (0.5/3 share) and 2.70 million viewers; and Penn & Teller: Fool Us on the CW (0.2/1 and 0.95 million viewers).

At 10 p.m., NBC’s Dateline led with a 0.7/4 ratings/share and 3.76 million viewers, followed by ABC’s 20/20 with a 0.6/3 ratings/share and 3.54 million viewers; and a repeat on CBS of Blue Bloods, which garnered a 0.4/2 ratings share and a strong 5.35 million viewers.