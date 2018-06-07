Random House has upped Theresa Zoro to EVP Executive Creative Director, Marketing and Public Relations, effective immediately. Zoro previously was the publishing house’s EVP Director, Publicity and Communications.

In the newly created role, Zoro (above, left) will continue to report to Gina Centrello, Random House president and publisher. She’ll now oversee marketing and consumer insights, while continuing to lead publicity and communications, for the Random House, Ballantine Bantam Dell, Del Rey, Dial Press, Lenny, Modern Library, One World, and Spiegel & Grau imprints.

The move unifies publicity and marketing under what Centrello called in a memo to staff “a single leadership vision.” She wrote that an aligned marketing and publicity group will have a mandate “to foster innovation, to garner traditional and social media attention for our books, authors, and publishing programs, and to establish new discovery opportunities for readers with consumer insights and analytics.”

In the same memo, Centrello wrote that, effective June 18, Sanyu Dillon (above, right), Random House’s Executive Vice President, Director of Marketing, has been named Penguin Random House’s Executive Vice President, Director, Marketing Strategy and Consumer Engagement.