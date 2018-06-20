UTA is teaming with podcast and media company Cadence13 to launch Ramble, a podcast network that will feature digital stars including Rhett and Link, Hannah Hart and Flula Borg. The new network will feature a team of producers that will work alongside talent to create audio-focused content, with the plan to extend their brands beyond podcasting to social media, events and merchandise.

The Hollywood agency already has a dedicated podcast division repping networks including Wondery, Gannett, Tenderfoot and HowStuffWorks, and creators including Ira Glass, Sarah Koenig, Marc Smerling, Chris Hardwick, Aaron Mahnke, Anna Faris, Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark, Jake Brennan and Guy Raz. It also has expanded the scope of some podcast IP — 2 Dope Queens, My Favorite Murder, Lore and Comedy Bang Bang among them — into TV, touring and endorsements. The division also brokered Amy Schumer’s comedy podcast deal with Spotify.

“As we evaluated the podcast business landscape, we noticed there wasn’t a singular home for digital talent,” said UTA’s Oren Rosenbaum. “Cadence13 was one of the first podcast networks to understand the intrinsic value of digital talent and will be the perfect partner as we continue to build out this unique platform with more creators.”

Cadence13’s podcast stable includes Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer’s Pod Save America and Recode Decode hosted by Kara Swisher.

“Ramble is going to be an incredibly exciting hub for the fans of these digital stars, by expanding their audiences into original podcast content in a very authentic and relatable way,” Cadence13 COO Chris Corcoran said. “Ramble will be a community of digital stars that core fans will want to feel and be a part of, as well as a discovery platform to find new fans.”