Jazmyn Simon (Ballers) is set as a series regular opposite Jason Ritter and Michael B. Jordan in Netflix’s straight-to-series hourlong sci-fi family drama Raising Dion. The series is based on commercial and music video director Dennis Liu’s short film about an African-American single mother who discovers her young son has multiple, constantly changing abilities.

Raising Dion, a Netflix production, follows the story of a woman named Nicole Reese, who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark (Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Simon will play Kat, a surgical resident and Nicole’s sister. Easy to say, she’s the one that has her life together, and can’t help but correct Nicole on her life and parenting. All in all, she’s a wonderful and supportive aunt and sister, but has a hard time biting her tongue as she watches her sister make mistakes.

The project comes from Liu, Michael B. Jordan, veteran showrunner and writer Carol Barbee, Kenny Goodman, Michael Green, and Charles D. King’s MACRO.

Simon currently recurs as Dr. Julie Greane in HBO’s Ballers. Her other credits include Tyler Perry’s film Acrimony and Psych: The Movie. She’s repped by Pakula/King, Karen Forman Management and attorney Doug Stone.