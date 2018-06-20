Former Kevin (Probably) Saves The World star Jason Ritter has been cast in a key role in Netflix’s straight-to-series hourlong sci-fi family drama Raising Dion, based on commercial and music video director Dennis Liu’s short film about an African-American single mother who discovers her young son has multiple, constantly changing abilities. The project comes from Liu, Creed star Michael B. Jordan, who will have a supporting role, veteran showrunner Carol Barbee (UnReal, Judging Amy), writer-producer Michael Green (American Gods, Logan) and Charles D. King’s MACRO (Fences). Kenny Goodman executive produces.

Raising Dion, a Netflix production, follows the story of a woman named Nicole Reese, who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark (Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat, and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Ritter will play Pat, a comic-book-reading scientist who worked with Mark (Jordan), his best friend. With Mark gone, Pat makes a big effort to be there for Nicole and Dion, and loves them like family. Not only is Pat smart, cute, and successful – he also has a special bond with Dion.

Ritter is coming off the titular role in ABC’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. He plays Frederick Bellacourt on Comedy Central’s Another Period and can currently be seen in Jennifer Fox’s feature The Tale, alongside Laura Dern, Isabelle Nélisse, Ellen Burstyn and Common. Ritter is repped by ICM Partners and Burstein Management.