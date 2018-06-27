Netflix is finalizing its cast for its straight-to-series hourlong sci-fi family drama Raising Dion, with Alisha Wainwright (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments) and newcomer Ja’Siah Young set as leads opposite Jason Ritter and Michael B. Jordan. In addition, Seith Mann (The Breaks) has been tapped to direct the first episode and will serve as an executive producer.

Raising Dion, a Netflix production, follows the story of Nicole Reese (Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (Young) after the death of her husband Mark (Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

Young’s Dion is a curious, playful, and intelligent 7-year-old boy who is learning he has some very special abilities – he can move things with his mind. While exciting and cool, it’s also something he knows scares his mom, Nicole.

Wainwright’s Nicole is a former professional dancer who gave it up to raise her son Dion when her husband Mark died. Although Nicole is completely overwhelmed by raising her son alone while dealing with the loss of her husband, she is still effortlessly cool and maintains a positive outlook on life for Dion. As Dion’s abilities become more and more apparent, Nicole’s protective nature heightens as she starts to fear for his safety.

Young and Wainwright join previously announced cast members Ritter, Jordan and Jazmyn Simon.

The project comes from Liu, Michael B. Jordan, veteran showrunner and writer Carol Barbee, Kenny Goodman, Michael Green, and Charles D. King’s MACRO.

Mann co-created, directed and executive produced The Breaks and most recently directed episodes of Elementary and White Famous. His many other credits include The Wire and Homeland.

Wainwright most recently appeared as Maia Roberts in Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and guest-starred on Lethal Weapon.