Rafe Spall (The Big Short), Mad Men alum John Slattery and Fargo standout Allison Tolman are set as the leads in Hulu’s political, dystopian half-hour comedy pilot Kansas City, from Amblin TV and Sony Pictures TV.

Set in Kansas City, the single-camera project, which has yet to get a formal pilot greenlight but already is in production, was written by Zev Borow (Lethal Weapon), with Rhys Thomas (Comrade Detective) set to direct.

Kansas City is set in a future where the city is separated by a wall between liberals and conservatives. Absurd misinformation and enmity rage as the two cities aim to undermine each other. In West Kansas City, political heavyweight Ellis Brookmeyer (Slattery) holds sway. His former son-in-law, Ben Graham (Spall), lives in East K.C. and yearns to be reunited with his daughter Clarissa (who lives in West K.C.). To accomplish this Ben gets involved with an East K.C. intelligence operation, with consequences he can not predict, let alone control.

Spall’s Ben Graham, a citizen of East K.C., wearily has resigned himself to only being able to see his 15-year-old daughter for a few hours each day. That is, until he’s approached about being a spy.

Slattery’s Ellis Brookmeyer is Ben’s ex-father-in-law, the last mayor of unified Kansas City and now the leading funder of West K.C.’s secret police. He will stop at nothing to bring East K.C. to its knees. He is also passionate about golf, and Billy Joel.

Tolman will play Tabatha Brookmeyer. Nine years ago she left her husband, Ben, and East K.C., to go live with their daughter in West K.C. Her motivations then, and now, are complicated, as is her fraught relationship with her father, Ellis.

Borow executive produce with Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. At Hulu, Amblin TV also has an Animaniacs reboot, which has a two-season straight-to-series order.

Spall, known for his role as Danny Moses in The Big Short, was seen on TV in Roadies, Sons of Liberty and Black Mirror. He’ll next appear on the big screen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,.

Slattery received four Emmy nominations for his role as Roger Sterling Jr. on Mad Men. His more recent TV work includes Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and a recurring role on Veep. On the film side, he played Ben Bradlee Jr. in Spotlight, appeared as Howard Stark in Captain America: Civil War and Ant-Man and portrayed Dwight Eisenhower in Churchill.

Tolman, known for her role of Molly Solverson in Fargo, also starred as Nan in ABC’s Downward Dog and recurred in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls and Mosaic among others.