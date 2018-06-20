As the heated debate about the Trump administration’s family separation policy continues, Rachel Maddow had a moment on Tuesday during The Rachel Maddow Show which reflected the emotions of many that have seen the recent events of children being separated from parents.

In the video below, Maddow started to read a breaking news report from the Associated Press about how babies and young children are being sent to “tender age” shelters after being separated from their parents in South Texas.

“This is incredible — Trump administration officials have been sending babies and other young children…” said Maddow before getting choked up.

She attempted to continue the report but was so overcome with emotion she had to end the segment.

After the episode aired, Maddow later took to Twitter to address the emotional breakdown saying, “Ugh, I’m sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I’m on TV… Again, I apologize for losing it there for a moment. Not the way I intended that to go, not by a mile.”

She shared the report she was supposed to read on air via a thread of tweets. The report and the video can be seen below.

Rachel Maddow chokes up and cries on air as she struggles to deliver news that migrant babies and toddlers have been sent to "tender age" shelters pic.twitter.com/O6crm8cvyR — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 20, 2018