Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema, which he bought in 2010, is targeting a re-opening by the end of this year after closing for upgrades and enhancements back in January.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we have been working to get a target date for the re-opening of the New Beverly Cinema. If everything goes as planned, we are looking at a December 2018 re-opening. While we are doing a lot of behind the scenes work to upgrade the theater, rest assured when we re-open, you will find the vintage New Beverly Cinema that we all know and love. We look forward to sharing more with all of you as we continue this process. Again, thank you for your patience, loyalty, and support,” said the theater in a statement today released on Twitter.

After finding success as a filmmaker Tarantino subsidized New Beverly Cinema owner Sherman Torgan to the tune of $5,000 per month to keep the 1920s venue open. Torgan, who passed away in 2007, owned the theater at 7165 Beverly Blvd since 1978. Tarantino became the new landlord in the wake Torgan, holding the line on developers yearning to turn the theater into a Supercuts. In 2014, Tarantino became head curator with a mandate that only 16MM and 35MM prints would be shown at the 228-seat theater, and jettisoning the digital projector that Torgan’s son Michael installed.

Earlier this month, Tarantino took over another local historical cinematic landmark, the Cinerama Dome, to shoot exterior shots for his movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which opens on August 9, 2019.