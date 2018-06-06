EXCLUSIVE: One week after Queen Sugar‘s two-part Season 3 debut on OWN, the drama executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay today announced the final set of directors for the all-female-helmed series and widened its inclusion scope with some new castings.

The new directors are Nijla Mu’min, Christina Choe, Ayoka Chenzira and Rachel Raimist, along with the return of Queen Sugar S3 showrunner Kat Candler. They join previously announced Season 3 helmers DeMane Davis, Patricia Cardoso, Shaz Bennett, Maria Govan and Lauren Wolkstein.

In addition, Vivien Ngo (Shameless), Tony Aidan Vo (Alternatino) and Elyse Dinh McCrillis (Spider-Man 2) will recur on the show as part of a narrative that focuses on New Orleans’ strong Vietnamese community and of course its interaction with the Bordelons family, friends and enemies.

If you haven’t been watching Queen Sugar, which you should, here is the detailed Season 3 logline to catch you up fpr tonight’s new episode:

OWN

The Bordelons continue their fight to save their family farm and father’s legacy as they navigate their own personal journeys. They soon find that their fight extends beyond their close-knit family but also to the community. Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) remains in the thick of the trials and tribulations in both her personal and professional life as she continues to battle the Landry family while also trying to ensure Micah’s (Nicholas Ashe) safety and future. Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) is still reeling from learning from Darla (Bianca Lawson) that he might not be the biological father of his son, Blue (Ethan Hutchison), and attempts to push forward as the new cane season begins. A new and unexpected love in the form of an old friend comes into Nova’s (Rutina Wesley) life and challenges her long-held notions of relationships while also offering her something she didn’t think she could ever have.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.