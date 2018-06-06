Alethea Jones (Fun Mom Dinner) is set to direct all 10 episodes of Queen America, the upcoming series starring Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Created, written, and executive produced by Meaghan Oppenheimer, the dark comedy is set in Tulsa, OK. It revolves around Vicki Ellis (Zeta-Jones), the most renowned (and ruthless) pageant coach in the state, and the hapless Samantha Stone, who hopes Vicki can mold her into a worthwhile contender. Vicki is desperately sought after by young women competing to be pageant queen royalty for one reason: She can turn any girl into a winner. But when she gets paired with the beautiful but unpolished Samantha, Vicki’s entire reputation might be at stake.

FacebookWatch

“Within 10 minutes of starting to read Queen America‘s first episode, I was blown away ­by the world, the characters and the comedy so beautifully written by Meaghan Oppenheimer,” said Aussie filmmaker Jones, who also will serve as co-EP. “And being able to collaborate with Catherine Zeta-Jones, one of my all-time favorite actresses, as well as the incredible producing team on this project, is beyond exciting.”

Queen America hails from wiip, the new independent studio launched and led by Paul Lee. He serves as an executive producer on the project, alongside Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver, Guymon Casady, Suzan Bymel and Janice Williams. Steve Hutensky is a co-EP.

Jones, whose credits also include Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street, for which she earned a DGA Award nom last year, is repped by Paradigm, 3 Arts and Lichter Grossman.