Former How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan is set for a recurring role opposite Ryan Robbins and Alex Paxton-Beesley on the second season of WGN America’s Mennonite crime drama Pure.

Inspired by true events, the series goes deep inside a closed, secretive subculture through the eyes of Noah Funk (Robbins), a conflicted, good-hearted man trying to protect his family and preserve his faith. Noah is a newly elected Mennonite pastor, who is determined to rid his community of the scourge of drugs and its ties to a trans-border smuggling alliance with ruthless Mexican cocaine cartels. Just when he thinks he’s won, Noah and his wife Anna (Paxton-Beesley) are thrust headlong into a desperate world of violence, greed and betrayal.

Hannigan will play Esther Dunkel, a lapsed Mennonite who is nobody’s fool and has been helping her lawyer-boyfriend funnel a fortune in cartel cash through a local bank. When the cops start closing in on the ever-resourceful Esther, she has no other option but to engineer her own escape.

Hannigan is slated to begin shooting on July 27. Season 2 cast also includes Chris Heyerdahl (Hell on Wheels), Zoie Palmer (Ransom) and Victor Gomez (Orphan Black).

Pure received an early Season 2 renewal ahead of its Season 1 premiere slated for 2019.

The series is produced by Two East Productions and Cineflix in association with WGN America, Super Channel, Hulu and the CBC. Pure is created and written by Michael Amo (The Listener) and directed by Ken Girotti (Orphan Black, Vikings). Amo and Girotti serve as executive producers for the second season alongside Brett Burlock, Peter Emerson and David MacLeod (Call Me Fitz, Haven).

Hannigan played Lily on all nine seasons of CBS’ How I Met Your Mother. Her other credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer and American Pie. Hannigan is repped by APA and McKuin, Frankel and Whitehead.