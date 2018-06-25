The Proposal creator Mike Fleiss, after first seeming to take a not-really-our-fault stance after accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced about one of the male contestants on the ABC show, tweeted a pledge to “find ways to do better,” apparently a reference to weeding out what he called “abusive assholes” from his shows.

On Friday, ABC and Warner Horizon announced that this week’s episode of The Proposal had been pulled following allegations by a Milwaukee woman that one of the show’s contestants, Michael J. Friday, had once allegedly lured her to an apartment complex entertainment room, where she believes she was drugged and sexually assaulted by another man.

The incident allegedly occurred last November, long prior to Friday’s involvement in The Proposal.

“How are we supposed to find out about something that’s never been reported??? #TheProposal”, Fleiss tweeted Saturday.

Comments from followers weren’t exactly sympathetic. “Background checks?” was a typical response.

On Sunday, Fleiss clarified: “For the record, I am horrified that any of these abusive assholes are on our shows. We are working very hard to find ways to do better.”

The plural “assholes” most likely was a reference not only to Friday but to The Bachelorette contestant Lincoln Adim, who was convicted of indecent assault and battery last month in upstate New York, a week before he appeared on the Season 14 premiere on ABC.

Responses to Fleiss’ second tweet were a bit more understanding, but just a bit. “While I’m glad you say you’re taking steps to do better,” wrote one fan, “it really should not have taken you this long to respond. This Lincoln news is 2 weeks old and the Proposal guy at least a couple of days.”

Here are Fleiss’ tweets:

