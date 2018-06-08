Magical Elves, the production company behind Bravo’s Emmy-winning Top Chef, has been tapped to return as the producers of Bravo’s recently picked up Project Runway. Pre-production has already begun and the series will premiere in 2019.

Bravo announced the return of the show, which had aired on Lifetime for the past decade, at its May 14 upfront presentation. It came in a deal with Lantern Entertainment and was subject to Lantern closing the acquisition of Project Runway owner The Weinstein Company.

There was no mention in Bravo’s announcement of Bunim-Murray, the production company that did the show during its Lifetime run. Project Runway was originally produced by Magical Elves when it was on Bravo, with TWC and Lifetime bringing in Burnim-Murray. Bunim-Murray continuing in the role was considered unlikely, with Magical Elves, one of Bravo’s go-to producers, tipped to come back.

“Project Runway has truly come full circle with the Magical Elves on board,” said Shari Levine, EVP, Current Production, Bravo, “Jane Lipsitz and Dan Cutforth have been incredible producing partners with us through the years on multiple fronts. We blazed a trail with the first seasons of Project Runway on Bravo, and now look forward to beginning the next evolution of the franchise with the team that was so instrumental in developing the format.”

Bravo launched Project Runway in 2004 where it continued airing through 2008 before TWC moved it to Lifetime. It will return for Season 17 on Bravo, joining the network’s slate of programming and it expands to seven nights a week of original series in primetime.

“We could not be more thrilled to return as the producers of Project Runway,” says Dan Cutforth, Co-Founder, Magical Elves, “We built the series from the ground up with Bravo and it is part of the DNA of our company.” Added Jane Lipsitz, Co-Founder, Magical Elves, “Dan and I have always loved Runway so much and we can’t wait to return to it with a renewed creative energy. We are really excited to reflect some of the incredible changes that have happened in the fashion world since we last produced the series.”