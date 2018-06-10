Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher have been elected presidents of the 8,500-member Producers Guild of America – the first time two women have held the trade group’s co-equal presidencies. They ran unopposed and succeed Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary, who held the posts since 2014.

Berman, whose executive producer TV credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Deception and Angel, has served on the PGA’s National Board of Directors and its Producers Council Board of Delegates since 2016. She is currently chairman and CEO of The Jackal Group, an independent production company formed in partnership with Fox Networks Group.

She is one of the few media executives to hold the top posts at both a major film studio and a broadcast television network. She was named president of Paramount Pictures in March 2005, and prior to that served as Fox’s entertainment president from 2000-2005. Before joining Fox, she served as founding president of Regency Television, the TV studio created in 1998 as a co-venture between Fox Television Studios and New Regency Productions. Prior to that, she was president and CEO of Sandollar Television.

Fisher, whose film producing credits include The Great Gatsby, Memoirs of a Geisha and the Divergent franchise, has served on the Producers Council Board of Delegates since 2015 and was a 2006 recipient of the PGA’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, along with her husband and producing partner Douglas Wick. She and Wick are currently co-heads of Red Wagon Entertainment.

She previously served as vice chairman of Sony’s Columbia TriStar Motion Picture Group, as EVP Worldwide Production at Warner Bros for 14 years, and as head of production at Francis Ford Coppola’s Zoetrope Studios.

“Gail and Lucy have long since established themselves as leaders in our industry, steering their respective networks, studios and companies to great success in an era of unprecedented change,” said Lucchesi and McCreary. “They are a pair of brilliant and fearless producers who are devoted to the ideals of the PGA and the professional welfare of its members. We can’t wait to watch the guild thrive under their stewardship.”

The announcement of the pair’s election was made today at the guild’s annual general membership meeting on the Paramount lot, where the guild’s Produced By Conference is being held. Lucchesi and McCreary received recognition at the meeting for their work on behalf of the guild, which included solidifying the authority of the PGA’s Producers Mark and releasing the guild’s anti-sexual harassment guidelines.