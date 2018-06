Producer Corey Miller has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios.

Under the pact, Miller will join ABC’s new legal drama The Fix, as well as develop new projects for the studio.

Miller has a history with ABC, having worked as a consulting producer on ABC’s The Family and as a co-executive producer on Body of Proof. He most recently served as a co-executive producer on CBS’ Salvation and previously was an executive producer on Reckless.

Miller is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan.