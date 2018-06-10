Priyanka Chopra Apologizes To Fans Outraged Over ‘Quantico’ Terrorist Episode

Actress Priyanka Chopra apologized today to those offended by a recent episode of her series Quantico that featured a terror plot involving Indian nationalists.

The episode outraged some fans of the Mumbai-born Bollywood star, who viewed it as a betrayal of her people. It led to the network and the series producers apologizing to Indian fans who took exception to the characterizations.

Quantico is wrapping up its third and final season. Chopra said she was “saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt” by the episode. “That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologize. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change.”

I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018

On Friday, the network and producers issued a statement that took pains to exclude any Chopra role in the storyline. “ABC Studios and the executive producers of Quantico would like to extend an apology to our audience who were offended by the most recent episode, ‘The Blood of Romeo.’ The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it. She has no involvement in the casting of the show or the storylines depicted in the series.