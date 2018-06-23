Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family were asked to leave a Virginia farm-to-table restaurant last night because of her work with the Trump administration.

Sanders sent out a tweet confirming that the Red Hen restaurant asked her to leave on Friday evening “because I work for @POTUS and I politely left.”

Reviewers swarmed Facebook and Yelp to take on the restaurant’s conduct. Some offered praise, while others lambasted the further polarization and the lack of accommodation. The restaurant’s website also went offline because of the heavy Internet traffic.

The incident came to light when a waiter at the restaurant, Jaike Foley-Schultz, posted about it on Facebook. “I just served Sarah huckabee sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner kicked her out along with 7 of her other family members…” he wrote.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” Sanders tweeted this morning. “Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.

On Yelp, where the restaurant rated two-and-a-half stars, one reviewer asked, “Are Republicans welcome in this restaurant or just not ones that work for the current administration? I wouldn’t want to be asked to leave, so I would like to choose restaurants based on whether I would be able to have a decent experience.”

However, one Yelp wag asked, “I live in Oregon. Can I get some food delivered?”