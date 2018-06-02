President Donald Trump’s usual Saturday morning tweetstorm had a guest star this weekend – Fox News guest commentator Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent.

The Commander-in-Tweet spotlighted two quotes Bongino, who hosts a show on NRATV and has his own podcast, made as a guest on the network’s Fox & Friends targeting former Central Intelligence Agency head John Brennan, who wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post on Friday condemning Trump.

Brennan said in the piece that he would continue criticizing Trump “until integrity returns to the White House.”

“I speak out for the simple reason that Mr. Trump is failing to live up to the standards that we should all expect of a president,” Brennan wrote in the Post.

The President, who is weekending at Camp David, also found time to tweak one of his favorite targets, the New York Times, noting a quote on his economic track record.

“We ran out of words to describe how good the jobs numbers are.” Neil Irwin of the @nytimes. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018

….“$17 million spent, it’s a scam Investigation. Americans are being worked. We now know there was Russian collusion, with Russians and the Democrats. The Mueller team is stacked with anti-Trumpers, who actually represented Clinton people (& gave $’s to Crooked H).” Dan Bongino — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018