The regular Saturday morning tweetstorm from President Donald Trump had more than the usual amount of news.
The Commander-in-Tweet revealed that he will be announcing his Supreme Court nominee to replace outgoing Anthony Kennedy on July 9. There are allegedly five candidates to fill the seat, including two women.
Trump also mentioned that he has asked Saudi Arabia to increase its oil output in the wake of “turmoil and disfunction” in Iran and Venezuela.
The presidential tweets so far this morning: