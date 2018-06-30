The regular Saturday morning tweetstorm from President Donald Trump had more than the usual amount of news.

The Commander-in-Tweet revealed that he will be announcing his Supreme Court nominee to replace outgoing Anthony Kennedy on July 9. There are allegedly five candidates to fill the seat, including two women.

Trump also mentioned that he has asked Saudi Arabia to increase its oil output in the wake of “turmoil and disfunction” in Iran and Venezuela.

The presidential tweets so far this morning:

I will be making my choice for Justice of the United States Supreme Court on the first Monday after the July 4th Holiday, July 9th! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference…Prices to high! He has agreed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit. You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements. So brave! The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018