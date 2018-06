It’s Saturday morning, and the Commander-in-Tweet was right on schedule, producing his regular tweetstorm of free-flowing ideas for the online audience.

Today, fresh off his Singapore and G7 summits, he turned his eyes to domestic issues, taking on border control, his poll numbers, the ongoing Witch Hunt, and a special retweet on MS-13.

The day is still young, so more may be on the way. Check back for updates as they happen.

Today’s tweets:

“Americans must demand their lawmakers support the legislation we need to defeat MS-13 once and for all, and to ensure every American child in every American community can grow up in safety, and grow up in security, and in peace.” pic.twitter.com/lZricJih8H — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 16, 2018

The IG Report totally destroys James Comey and all of his minions including the great lovers, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who started the disgraceful Witch Hunt against so many innocent people. It will go down as a dark and dangerous period in American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2018

My supporters are the smartest, strongest, most hard working and most loyal that we have seen in our countries history. It is a beautiful thing to watch as we win elections and gather support from all over the country. As we get stronger, so does our country. Best numbers ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2018