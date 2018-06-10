President Donald Trump, angered by statements made at a news conference by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after Trump left the G7 Conference, said he was withdrawing his endorsement of a joint communique issued by conference participants and may look to slap tariffs on automobile imports he claimed were “flooding the US market.”

The effort to show a united front by the G7 was shattered and a new trade war threatened after Trudeau spoke of retaliatory measures that Canada would take next month. The comments were made in response to the US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.

“Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around,” said Trudeau, who hosted the two-day summit in La Malbaie, Quebec

Trump issued two tweet condemning Trudeau’s comments.

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Trudeau’s office responded to Trump’s tweets with a statement. “We are focused on everything we accomplished here at the summit. The Prime Minister said nothing he hasn’t said before – both in public, and in private conversations with the President.”