Fresh off her political triumph in getting a prison sentence commutation for Alice Johnson, Kim Kardashian West isn’t ruling herself out of an eventual run for office.
Appearing on CNN’s The Van Jones Show, Kardashian West said a political career isn’t likely right now. But, she added, “I guess never say never. But that’s not going to be like, Kim’s running. That’s not where I am.”
The Kardashian clan hasn’t clearly declared its party affiliations. Kim appeared at the last Democratic national convention as a guest, and has taken selfies with Hillary Clinton and President Obama.
Still, she said she was “on the fence” about who to vote for in the 2016 election in an interview with Wonderland Magazine.
Her husband, Kanye West, has declared his admiration for President Trump, but has previously condemned Republican President George Bush as “not caring for black people.” West has also mulled aloud running for president.
Kim Kardashian West visited the oval office earlier this month to talk about prison reform with President Trump, a meeting that resulted in a pardon for nonviolent drug offender Alice Johnson. That triumph has changed her life, Kardashian West said to CNN.
“I honestly saw that if I could use my platform just to do something for one person, that it opens the conversation for so much more and for other people to want to do the same thing. If more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done,” she said.
Kardashian West added that she won’t follow any specific party line.
“No matter who you talk to, no matter what political party, people feel what’s right is right and that’s what I love about this, is that it can just be so bipartisan,” she said.