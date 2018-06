It came a little later than normal, but President Trump’s traditional Saturday tweetstorm did arrive, focused on the South Carolina governor’s race, the Italian Prime Minister, the G7 Summit, trade tariffs and the upcoming Singapore summit with North Korea.

Trump seemed in a largely upbeat mood in his missives, which arrive in front of one of the biggest weeks of his presidency, thanks to next week’s meeting with Kim Jong-un.

The Saturday tweetstorm:

…Create peace and great prosperity for his land. I look forward to meeting him and have a feeling that this one-time opportunity will not be wasted! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

The United States will not allow other countries to impose massive Tariffs and Trade Barriers on its farmers, workers and companies. While sending their product into our country tax free. We have put up with Trade Abuse for many decades — and that is long enough. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

…U.S.A. Trade. They fully understand where I am coming from. After many decades, fair and reciprocal Trade will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Just left the @G7 Summit in beautiful Canada. Great meetings and relationships with the six Country Leaders especially since they know I cannot allow them to apply large Tariffs and strong barriers to… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Just met the new Prime Minister of Italy, @GiuseppeConteIT, a really great guy. He will be honored in Washington, at the @WhiteHouse, shortly. He will do a great job – the people of Italy got it right! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018