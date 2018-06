President Donald Trump’s traditional Saturday morning tweetstorm was back on its normal schedule today after being a bit late last week, undoubtedly because of travels.

This week, the Commander-in-Tweet tackled the Witch Hunt, the state of the economy, his handling of the border family separation crisis, the media perception of the border family separations, a key upcoming election, and some thoughts and prayers for an injured Congresswoman.

This week’s tweets:

My thoughts and prayers are with Representative Katie Arrington of South Carolina, including all of those involved in last nights car accident, and their families. https://t.co/rWYt2VBjxc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

…everyone how much he likes me, but he will only vote with Nancy Pelosi. Keith is strong on borders and tough on crime — and loves cutting taxes! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

Drudge Report “OBAMA KEPT THEM IN CAGES, WRAPPED THEM IN FOIL” We do a much better job while at the same time maintaining a MUCH stronger Border! Mainstream Fake Media hates this story. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

“Disability applications plunge as economy strengthens” Failing New York Times — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

The National Association of Manufacturers just announced that 95.1% of Manufacturers “have a positive outlook for their companies.” This is the best number in the Association’s history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

The Russian Witch Hunt is Rigged! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018