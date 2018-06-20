Shane Black’s reboot The Predator is definitely making its way to San Diego next month, however, whether the creature feature will be joined by other Fox friends, is the question.

Predator, due out on Sept. 14, centers around the deathly aliens’ return to Earth, no thanks to being accidentally signaled back by a young boy (Jacob Tremblay). A group of ragtag ex-soldiers are sent in to clean up the job. Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Yvonne Strahovski, Thomas Jane and Keegan-Michael Key star.

Last year, 20th Century Fox kept their Comic-Con session simple, relegated specifically to the cast of Kingsman: The Golden Circle and a few clips. Heck, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool didn’t even beam in with a ‘Hey everyone’ video about the sequel. It would come as no surprise should a similar situation arise again next month despite the amount of fanboy product on the studio’s slate, i.e. Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming Lightstorm Dec. 21 production Alita: Battle Angel which got a big push at CinemaCon and a big splash at SXSW. Other titles on Fox’s release schedule that could stoke young males include The Darkest Minds (Aug 3), Bad Times at the El Royale (Oct. 5) and Ad Astra (Jan. 11, 2019).

Of course there’s the X-Men product which moved off the 2018 schedule, i.e. Dark Phoenix (Feb. 15) which dropped a teaser at CineEurope, and the much delayed The New Mutants, due Aug. 2; a teaser which was shown as early as CinemaCon last year as well as an online spot back in October. TBD whether these films will even be spotlighted, however, marketing materials are certainly in the wings and at the ready.

San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 19-22.