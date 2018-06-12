Pop has given a 10-episode series order to Florida Girls, a half-hour original scripted comedy pilot from The Mick writer-producer Laura Chinn, Lionsgate TV, Jax Media and 3 Arts Entertainment. Chinn created by, executive produces and stars in the series, slated to begin production this fall.

Florida Girls, inspired by Chinn’s life, is a female-centered series in front and behind the camera. The pilot for the female ensemble comedy was written by Chinn and directed by Lilly Burns.

Florida Girls focuses on four girls living in Small Town, Florida who confront their stagnant lives when their only ambitious friend moves away to follow her dreams. It follows the four girlfriends who are partying under the poverty line while navigating very relatable problems as they try to better their situations. Living in a dilapidated beach town full of alcoholics, these street-wise women haphazardly attempt to find self-worth and learn to “adult” in a society that deems poor, uneducated women as valueless. Their backbone ultimately lies within their tight-knit, non-judgmental and loving friendship.

“This hilarious scripted series is both bold and truthful, shining a light on four females whose friendship prevails over the sometimes unfortunate cards they are dealt,” said Justin Rosenblatt, EVP, Pop. “With Lionsgate, Laura, Jax and 3 Arts, this dynamite team is hard at work to bring these Clearwater characters to life in this self-reflective comedy.”

Florida Girls is the first of Pop’s three pilots announced at its upfront in April to get a series order. There is no decision yet on the other two, Arranged and The Demons of Dorian Gunn.

Chinn executive produces with Jax Media’s Burns and Tony Hernandez as well as Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman of 3 Arts Entertainment. Lionsgate, which co-owns Pop with CBS, and recently acquired a majority stake in 3 Arts Entertainment, will produce alongside 3 Arts and Jax Media.

“I am so excited to make Florida Girls with Pop,” said Chinn. “I grew up in Florida and have always wanted to share my wildly fun and truly insane experiences in a state that is so much more than just: Florida Man on Bath Salts Head-Butts Car, Slaps Fire Chief.”

Chinn recently served as a writer and producer on The Mick, which ran on Fox for two seasons. She also was a writer on Grandfathered and Growing Up Fisher. As an actress, Chinn has appeared on Young & Hungry, The New Normal, Happy Endings and Grey’s Anatomy, among others.