Pongalo, a marketplace of Latin media brands, has launched MOOVIMEX, an ad-supported, on-demand OTT service featuring Mexican action, narco and comedy movies for men. The service will begin offering a linear MOOVIMEX channel as well in the coming weeks.

MOOVIMEX is initially available through Roku, Xumo, Vewd, OperaTV, YouTube and TubiTV. Its Spanish-language Mexican movies are drawn from Pongalo’s library of over 13,000 hours of original and licensed film and TV content.

“The launch of our MOOVIMEX ad-supported OTT service further extends our reach with a new offering targeting adult Latino men who love Mexican films,” said Richard Hull, founder and CEO of Pongalo.

Said chief content officer Rick Rodriguez: “Our goal is to blanket the Latino media landscape with on-demand and linear offerings for every audience and every business model. It’s our hope that the major platforms will soon see how uniquely engaged Latino audiences are, and create dedicated Latino-focused categories – which will, of course, be populated by the different offerings from our marketplace.”

The new service joins the company’s namesake Pongalo service, a premium film and TV subscription service for Latina women.