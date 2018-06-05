Polygram Entertainment, the film and television unit of Universal Music Group, has hired former Studiocanal exec Daniel Inkeles as VP Scripted Film & Television. The division relaunched in February 2017 and is run by by David Blackman, UMG’s Head of Film & Television Development and Production, to whom Inkeles will report. He will be based in Santa Monica and will be tasked with spearheading scripted feature film and TV projects.

At Studiocanal, a sister Vivendi company to UMG, Inkeles served as VP International Production and Development, working recently on Aardman Animations’ Early Man and the upcoming Liam Neeson pic Hard Power.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Daniel to Polygram Entertainment, where we’re working closely with UMG’s artists and labels to develop film and television projects that engage fans around the world,” Blackman said. “We have only scratched the surface of what’s possible and with Daniel’s help, we will be able to expand our slate of scripted and animated features.”

Inkeles previously held development roles at at Sony Pictures Animation and DreamWorks Animation, and worked in the story and editorial department on the Shrek sequels.

In January, director Todd Haynes said he will team with Polygram and Verve Label Group for a feature documentary on rockers The Velvet Underground.