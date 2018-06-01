EXCLUSIVE: Studio giant Pinewood is looking to grow its digital services offering in North America via expanded teams in LA and Atlanta after working stateside on movies including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Pinewood Digital provides film scanning and digital dailies at Pinewood Group studios, on location and at other studios. The division specializes in ‘big data’ productions and workflows where large format cameras or 4k 16BIT ‘Scan Once’ 35mm film productions create tens of terrabytes of data per day. Oscar-winner Three Billboards, which shot in North Carolina, was the division’s first U.S. production. Avengers: Infinity War partly shot at Pinewood’s Atlanta production facility while the firm worked on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in Hawaii (and later in UK).

The team has also worked in Florida, Tokyo (with Netflix), New Zealand, Amsterdam, Iceland and Norway. Thom Berryman, Head of Pinewood Digital, told us the potential for North American and international growth was “very big” for the company, “We are expanding our staff levels in both Atlanta and LA and many of our key clients in the U.S. are now asking for our services in international markets.” Exact headcount was not disclosed but Pinewood is due to discuss the digital growth plans at LA tech trade show Cine Gear today.

In the UK Pinewood Digital has recently worked on the likes of Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Solo: A Star Wars Story.