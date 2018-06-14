UK studio Pinewood has begun consulting with local authorities and stakeholders about expansion plans for its sister facility Shepperton Studios.

The plan is to improve existing facilities and expand onto adjacent land, including through the addition of new sound stages, offices, workshops, backlots and car parking.

Andrew Smith from Shepperton Studios said: “Shepperton Studios plays an important role in the successful UK film and television industry. The Studios attract major and independent production companies from around the world to shoot in the UK. Our proposals are designed to both improve and expand the existing facilities such that we can continue to meet the demand for high-end studio space and thus ensure the ongoing success of the UK’s creative sector.”

“The proposed expansion to the Studios will bring wider economic, employment and educational benefits for Spelthorne. The expanded facilities will create jobs within the Borough and opportunities for people to enter the industry.”

With a history dating back to the early 20th Century, Shepperton Studios has housed iconic movies including 2001: A Space Odyssey, Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator and Gravity. More recent productions include Mary Poppins Returns, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Beauty And The Beast and Avengers Age Of Ultron with Disney a frequent collaborator.

Before submitting a planning application for the studio expansion to Spelthorne Borough Council, Shepperton will host a series of public forums on the expansion.

Cllr Ian Harvey, Leader of Spelthorne Borough Council, said: “Our Council has been a strong supporter of Shepperton Studios because of its historical, cultural, economic and employment significance in the Borough. We welcome the fact that they are consulting widely at an early stage about their expansion plans and we look forward to seeing further details. I encourage residents to take the opportunity to attend these events to find out more and make their views known.”

Pinewood is simultaneously readying expansion at its main base, home to the James Bond franchise. The studio is one of many UK and Ireland facilities planning expansion in order to meet the growing demand for shoot space, often from U.S. productions. Last week Twickenham Studios revealed expansion in the UK city of Liverpool.