Global Road Entertainment has joined the Miss America Organization and Tall Pony Productions as a producer of The 2019 Miss America Competition, set to air in September on ABC.

Global Road’s head of Unscripted & Alternative Television Phil Gurin will executive produce the show “assisting with the creative development and execution of a modern show relevant to a global audience,” producers say.

The addition of Global Road comes on the heels of MAO announcing it was eliminating the swimsuit competition, tweaking the evening gown competition and noting it would no longer call itself a “pageant.”

“It is such an honor to be part of the team launching Miss America 2.0 this September,” said Gurin. “As we reimagine this storied franchise, it’s exciting to offer a new and empowering platform for these strong, female leaders to shine.”

Gurin has executive produced, created and written thousands of hours of television across multiple genres including live event, game, music, hidden camera, comedy, clip show, factual, dramatic re-enactment, docu-soaps and formatted reality. He has won four Primetime Emmy Awards as an executive producer on ABC’s Shark Tank; an international Rose d’Or (Golden Rose) for the comedy game show Oh Sit!, which he co-created for The CW; and The Singing Bee (NBC & CMT), one of the top 30 most-produced original formats.

“As The Miss America Organization moves into executing the Miss America 2.0 mission of preparing great women for the world and preparing the world for great women, we are fortunate to have individuals and companies of such experience, talent and vision working together to create an amazing show!” said Regina Hopper, MAO’s president and CEO.

The 2019 Miss America Competition will air live from Atlantic City, Sunday, September 9 at 9 PM EDT on ABC.