The Producers Guild said its 30th annual PGA Awards are set for Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton. Donald De Line and Amy Pascal return as awards chairs for a third consecutive year.

Submissions are now open in all categories — Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Long and Short Form Television, Sports Programs and Children’s Programs — for calendar year 2018 via the guild’s website (see the full timeline below). Nominations in film and TV categories will be announced January 4.

This past January, the PGA honored Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water with its marquee Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. The victory helped cement the pic’s status as Oscar Best Picture frontrunner — it later won that prize.

Amazon’s comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Hulu’s drama The Handmaid’s Tale took the top TV prizes.

Here is this year’s PGA Awards timeline:

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: September 6, 2018

Television Programs: September 27, 2018

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: October 11, 2018

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures only: September 6, 2018

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs: December 6, 2018

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: December 13, 2018

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs: January 3, 2019 (2 PM PT)

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: January 3, 2019 (2 PM PT)

PGA Awards Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: November 20, 2018

Television Programs: January 4, 2019

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: January 4, 2019

Final Polls Open

January 4, 2019

PGA East Coast Celebration of 2019 Producers Guild Awards Nominees

Week of January 13, 2019 in New York. Details TBA

Final Polls Close

January 18, 2019 (noon PT)

Awards Show

January 19, 2019