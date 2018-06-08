Peter Stringfellow, who booked the Beatles, Queen, Jimi Hendrix and other rock legends in a collection of clubs around the world, has died. The nightclub mogul was 77 and passed away today from cancer.

His passing sparked an outpouring from the celebrities, rock legends and simply fans who attended his clubs in various parts of the world. He opened his first club in London’s Covent Garden in 1980, and Stringfellows outposts in Paris, Miami, Beverly Hills and New York followed.

Stringfellow was known for several things: his clubs, of course, but also his celebrity associations and the topless waitresses that served guests at his clubs.

Boy George noted online that Stringfellow introduced him and his mother to Princess Diana. Rod Stewart thanked him “for the good times.”

Born in Sheffield, England in 1940, Stringfellow began running clubs in the 1960s before opening his own chain.

Survivors include his wife, Bella, and four children. No memorial plans have been revealed, but the family has asked for privacy.

Some Twitter comments:

So long pioneer Pete. Thanks for the good times. – Sir Rod xxx — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) June 7, 2018

The “King of Clubs” & a great friend of @GMB #PeterStringfellow has died aged 77 . A controversial figure but anyone who actually met him loved him & I can’t help feeling the world’s a duller place this morning. Love & thoughts to his family xxx #rip pic.twitter.com/AxYNmgZS6N — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) June 7, 2018

R.I.P Peter Stringfellow. Wow, a big part of our lives and one of Sheffield's finest. What a character. He introduced me and my mum to Princess Diana. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) June 7, 2018

I liked Peter Stringfellow. He once called me at 8am to tell me that one of his dancers had received a £30,000 tip the night before & was already on her way to Heathrow. The punter called the club later trying to get the money back. Stringy rang back to tell me, still chuckling. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 7, 2018

RIP Peter Stringfellow, King of the Clubs.

A warm, funny, kind & incredibly generous guy.

Thanks for all the laughs, Pete. pic.twitter.com/SNt0fuPwR3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 7, 2018