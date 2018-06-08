Peter Stringfellow, who booked the Beatles, Queen, Jimi Hendrix and other rock legends in a collection of clubs around the world, has died. The nightclub mogul was 77 and passed away today from cancer.
His passing sparked an outpouring from the celebrities, rock legends and simply fans who attended his clubs in various parts of the world. He opened his first club in London’s Covent Garden in 1980, and Stringfellows outposts in Paris, Miami, Beverly Hills and New York followed.
Stringfellow was known for several things: his clubs, of course, but also his celebrity associations and the topless waitresses that served guests at his clubs.
Boy George noted online that Stringfellow introduced him and his mother to Princess Diana. Rod Stewart thanked him “for the good times.”
Born in Sheffield, England in 1940, Stringfellow began running clubs in the 1960s before opening his own chain.
Survivors include his wife, Bella, and four children. No memorial plans have been revealed, but the family has asked for privacy.
Some Twitter comments: