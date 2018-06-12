EXCLUSIVE: Industry veteran Peter Schlessel has been elected to the board of directors of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group. He joins as Ocean’s 8, Village Roadshow’s 100th film, just released to a franchise-topping domestic result and a strong early start overseas.

Schlessel has had a traditional and entrepreneurial career in the entertainment industry. He has held senior roles at both Focus Features and Sony Pictures Entertainment. And he co-founded and served as CEO of FilmDistrict which garnered over $500M in box office on the movies it produced and acquired.

Over the span of his career, Schlessel has produced, acquired or distributed hundreds of titles including Looper, District 9, The Theory Of Everything, Olympus Has Fallen and Insidious. Schlessel also was instrumental in working with Jeff Skoll on the founding of Participant Media. He currently has an active consulting and mentorship business via his PS Entertainment banner under which he advises high net worth individuals, and maintains seats on both corporate and venture fund advisory boards as well as representing various entertainment properties.

“Peter is a trusted executive with a proven track record and distinctive understanding of the entertainment space both where it is today and where we expect it will be in the future,” says Jim Moore, Chairman of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group. “His insight will be a valuable asset for our Board as we continue to execute on our strategic plans.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Peter as he is a talented executive who will offer a unique perspective and unmatched insight as Village Roadshow continues to grow,” adds VREG CEO Greg Basser.

For Schlessel, “It is very nice to be asked to join the board of VREG and to work with a company that has such a storied history of being involved with great films and talented filmmakers.”