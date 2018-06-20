Actor Peter Fonda, who’s furious over the Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented children from their families at the southern U.S. border, has apologized for a tweet which said Americans upset with the policy, “should rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles.”

Hours later, after President Trump signed an executive order mandating that children and parents who enter the U.S. illegally be detained together, Fonda issued an apology. “I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television,’ Fonda said in the statement which was reported by several media outlets.

“Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused.”

Stephanie Grisham, a spokesperson for first lady Melania Trump told DailyMail.com that Fonda’s tweet was “sick and irresponsible” and that the U.S. Secret Service had been notified.

In his earlier tweetstorm the Easy Rider actor also said “we should hack the system” and “get the addresses of ICE agents” to ‘surround their homes’ and “find out what schools their children go to and surround the schools.”

Calling President Trump a “f****** monster’, he added: “We need to scare the f*** out of [border agents]! Need to make their children worry now.”

Fonda has since deleted the tweets.

The actor was nominated for a best original screenplay Oscar for Easy Rider and received another nomination for best actor for Ulee’s Gold.