Saturday Night Live feature player Pete Davidson is set to star in Big Time Adolescence, along with Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid’s Tale), Machine Gun Kelly (Bright), Griffin Gluck (Why Him?), Thomas Barbusca (The Mick), Emily Arlook (Grown-ish), and Oona Lawrence (A Bad Moms Christmas). The pic hails from American High and will be the directorial debut from Jason Orley, who also penned the screenplay, which appeared on the 2014 Blacklist.

It tells the story of a teenage boy coming of age in his dull suburban town under the destructive guidance of his best friend, a charismatic college dropout (Davidson). Will Phelps, Glen Trotiner, Mason Novick, and Jeremy Garelick are producing the project.

This marks the fourth feature from American High, a newly formed partnership between Jeremy Garelick and Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment. The company will fully finance Big Time Adolescence.