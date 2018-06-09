TBS has opted not give a third-season renewal to its summer series People of Earth, the network’s supernatural-tinged comedy. Creator David Jenkins tipped the news last night on Twitter, and the move comes after the network had initially renewed it in the fall along with fellow summer series Wrecked and The Guest Book.

Jenkins told fans that Season 3 of the single-camera comedy, from Conan O’Brien’s Conaco and Warner Horizon Television, had already been written.

The series, executive produced by Greg Daniels and O’Brien, revolves around a group of alien abductees – or “experiencers” – living in the small town of Beacon, NY. The ensemble cast includes Nasim Pedrad, Michael Cassidy, Wyatt Cenac, Ana Gasteyer, Oscar Nuñez, Michael Cassidy, Alice Wetterlund, Luka Jones, Brian Huskey, Nancy Lenehan, Tracee Chimo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Björn Gustafsson and Ken Hall.

Just got word last night: TBS has cancelled People of Earth. Thank you to everyone who was a fan of the show and enjoyed its gentle, amiable sci-fi weirdness. It was an honor sharing this show with you. Let's do it again soon. Love you all. https://t.co/QViyRi0RNF — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) June 8, 2018

Season three, which is already written, will not be shot. Season two is the last season. https://t.co/MNRlecLAQJ — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) June 8, 2018

TBS recently granted a Season 4 pickup to The Detour as well as Season 2 renewals of The Last O.G.and the animated Final Space, and Search Party for a third season.