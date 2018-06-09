TBS has opted not give a third-season renewal to its summer series People of Earth, the network’s supernatural-tinged comedy. Creator David Jenkins tipped the news last night on Twitter, and the move comes after the network had initially renewed it in the fall along with fellow summer series Wrecked and The Guest Book.
Jenkins told fans that Season 3 of the single-camera comedy, from Conan O’Brien’s Conaco and Warner Horizon Television, had already been written.
The series, executive produced by Greg Daniels and O’Brien, revolves around a group of alien abductees – or “experiencers” – living in the small town of Beacon, NY. The ensemble cast includes Nasim Pedrad, Michael Cassidy, Wyatt Cenac, Ana Gasteyer, Oscar Nuñez, Michael Cassidy, Alice Wetterlund, Luka Jones, Brian Huskey, Nancy Lenehan, Tracee Chimo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Björn Gustafsson and Ken Hall.
TBS recently granted a Season 4 pickup to The Detour as well as Season 2 renewals of The Last O.G.and the animated Final Space, and Search Party for a third season.