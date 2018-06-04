Penny Dreadful and Revolutionary Road producer Pippa Harris has been named chair of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Harris will succeed Jane Lush in the position.

Dame Philippa Jill Olivier Harris, DBE, has recently been deputy chair of the organization and has lead BAFTA’s film committee for a number of years.

Harris, who runs All3Media-backed TV and film production company Neal Street Productions, which she co-founded in 2003 with Sam Mendes and Caro Newling, has a number of high-profile film and TV credits in the UK and U.S. including The Hollow Crown and Jarhead.

“The last year has been a difficult and turbulent time for many in our industry, and I want to pay tribute to the calm, determined leadership that Jane has shown,” Harris said. “Now more than ever it’s vital that we continue to expand our outreach initiatives, scholarship program and talent development schemes in order to ensure that those entering the industry are encouraged and supported regardless of their background, race or gender.”