Penguin Random House has promoted senior exec Nina von Moltke to the newly created role of President, Director of Strategic Development, Penguin Random House U.S. The promotion was among several staffing changes announced today by Madeline McIntosh, CEO, Penguin Random House U.S.

Von Moltke, who will continue reporting to McIntosh and serving on the company’s U.S. board, is a sixteen-year veteran of the publishing company, with experience in digital publishing, corporate development, author platform development, and audio publishing.

In the new role, von Moltke “will provide leadership on a wide range of topics and projects connected to our current and future content and publishing strategies, and she will work to explore new business opportunities across the market,” McIntosh said.

Amanda D’Acierno was promoted to President, Publisher, Penguin Random House Audio Group, and will report directly to McIntosh and will join the U.S. board. Sanyu Dillon, Executive Vice President, Director of Marketing, for Random House will now move into a new company-wide position as Executive Vice President, Director, Marketing Strategy and Consumer Engagement, Penguin Random House, U.S., reporting to McIntosh. She also will join the board.

Dillon will assume responsibility for the consumer marketing teams that previously reported to Amanda Close, who is moving to report to Jaci Updike, President, U.S. Sales, in a market-development capacity.

The changes for von Moltke and D’Acierno are effective immediately. The changes for Dillon and Close will be effective June 18.