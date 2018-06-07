Pearl Studio, the Shanghai-based animation studio formerly known as Oriental DreamWorks, has promoted Justinian Huang to Head of Development. The news comes as the studio has a pair of projects actively in the works: Abominable, a co-production with DreamWorks Animation for Universal, and Netflix’s Over the Moon directed Glen Keane.

Formerly Director of Development, Huang will be responsible for overseeing Pearl’s development team as the slate grows following February’s ownership shift, when CMC Capital Partners acquired Universal’s 45% stake and rechristened the studio.

Just added to that slate is Tiger Empress, based on an idea by Huang, about young tigress who grows from the obedient daughter of a Tiger Mom into a transformational leader when a prophecy convinces her that she’s the only one who can save their kingdom. David Henry Hwang is writing it.

Huang, who joined Oriental DreamWorks in 2015 as a creative exec after stints at Lynda Obst Productions, Landscape Entertainment and Larger Than Life Productions, is based in Shanghai and reports to chief creative officer Peilin Chou.

“Justinian is a passionate champion of great storytelling, and over the past few years, he has brought so much to Pearl in terms of his understanding of bridging Eastern and Western culture, as well as his unique ideas, insights and industry relationships,” Chou said in announcing the deal. “Justinian is truly dedicated to and energized by Pearl’s mission to create original world class films that enchant and inspire audiences around the globe, and I could not be more excited to continue collaborating with him in his new role at Pearl.”