Refresh for updates Family, friends and co-workers – in most cases all three – remembered Richard Harrison today, better and affectionately known as “The Old Man” of History’s Pawn Stars.

The 77-year-old pawn shop patriarch died Monday following a battle with Parkinson’s disease, son and costar Rick Harrison disclosed on Instagram.

Here are some of the social media remembrances. Deadline will update as others arrive.

Heartfelt sympathies to my good friend Rick Harrison @GoldSilverPawn and the entire Harrison family and all of my friends at #gspawn on loss of The “Old Man” Richard Harrison #rip #oldman #pawnstars #goldandsilverpawn #theguyfrompawnstars — Steve Grad (@Steve_Grad) June 25, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and @pawnstars family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/2lPb3jUazf — HISTORY (@HISTORY) June 25, 2018