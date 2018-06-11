EXCLUSIVE: The Vampire Diaries co-creator/executive producer Kevin Williamson has recruited one of the stars of the long-running CW drama, Paul Wesley, for his new series, psychological thriller Tell Me a Story on CBS All Access.

Wesley has been tapped for a lead role opposite The Originals alumna Danielle Campbell, Billy Magnussen and Kim Catrall in the straight-to-series drama, from Williamson and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Williamson, Tell Me a Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Wesley plays Eddie, a derelict and troubled individual whose petulance is fueled even more by his problems with drugs and alcohol. Although he works as a bartender, he also splits his time as a low-level drug dealer and part-time thief with his older brother Mitch, who never fails to treat Eddie as the lowly delinquent that he is.

Campbell plays Kayla. Catrall plays her grandmother.

Williamson executive produces with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Liz Friedlander directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Wesley played vampire Stefan on The Vampire Diaries for the series’ eight-season run. Since TVD ended in March 2017, he starred in two off-Broadway plays, Cal in Camo opposite David Harbour at The Rattlestick Theatre and Zurich at New York Theatre Workshop. He also has a featured role in Robert Zemeckis’s upcoming Netflix miniseries Medal Of Honor.

Wesley, whose production company Citizen Media has multiple TV series projects in development at various networks and studios, is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360, and attorney Marcy Morris.