Paul McCartney will join James Corden in an all-new Carpool Karaoke during the London broadcasts of CBS’s The Late Late Show next week.

Corden’s show will broadcast from Central Hall Westminster, but McCartney will give Corden’s viewers a tour of his hometown of Liverpool as they sing a medley of McCartney’s hits and some “brand new material,” the show promised.

Chris Pratt will star in a brand new sketch. Guests Damian Lewis, J.J. Abrams and Ruth Wilson join previously announced Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters, while members of the England Football Team will join Corden in a sketch celebrating the start of World Cup.

Andrew Lloyd Webber will participate in a new “Crosswalk the Musical,” Cher has signed on for “Spill Your Guts,” and Corden gets a job at The Savoy for “Take a Break.”