Paul Feig, whose movies at 20th Century Fox include the Melissa McCarthy comedies Spy and The Heat, has condemned the movie studio’s sibling Fox News Channel for its coverage of the Donald Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The writer-director-producer joins the likes of fellow producer-director Judd Apatow and Steve Levitan, co-creator/co-showrunner of 20th Century Fox TV’s Modern Family, in criticizing the cable news network since FNC host Laura Ingraham’s comments during her show last night calling child detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border “summer camps.”

I have made two films for 20th Century Fox and love the people in the movie and TV divisions. But I too cannot condone the support their news division promotes toward the immoral and abusive policies and actions taken by this current administration toward immigrant children. https://t.co/6JqIQPjepV — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 19, 2018

Feig, who has a movie deal at Fox via his FeigCo, was responding today to a tweet by Levitan, who later Tuesday said he was scrapping his longtime deal at Modern Family producer 20th TV in the wake of the comments. (Ingraham has since amended her reference of the detainee centers from “summer camp” to “boarding schools,” citing language in a report in the San Diego Union Tribune.)

On Saturday, Fox’s Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane replied to a tweet quoting FNC’s Tucker Carlson’s on-air suggestion that viewers should discount any other news sources besides Fox News. “This is fringe sh-t, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company,” MacFarlane wrote. Today, MacFarlane made a $2 million donation to NPR and $500,000 to Los Angeles’ NPR membership station KPCC as a way of supporting better information.

On Monday, Apatow urged Fox showrunners and talent to call out FNC’s coverage of the U.S. government’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.