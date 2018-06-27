EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has acquired Last Christmas, a script by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings. Paul Feig is attached to direct. The details are being kept under wraps, but I’m told Last Christmas is a holiday romance set in London.

Thompson, the two-time Oscar winner including one for scripting Sense and Sensibility, next stars in A24’s The Childrens Act and Focus Features’ Johnny English Strikes Again. She recently wrapped production on Late Night, starring alongside Mindy Kaling.

Feig most recently wrapped A Simple Favor for September, and directed hits that include Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy and Ghostbusters.

David Livingstone, the BAFTA-winning producer of the upcoming Judy starring Renée Zellweger, will produce with Thompson.

Executive Vice President Erik Baiers will oversee production for Universal.

The project was packaged by CAA. Thompson is represented by Hamilton Hodell, Ltd. and The Agency; Feig by Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern; Kimmings by Avalon.