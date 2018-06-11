Patrika Darbo, whose Daytime Emmy for her guest-starring role on Amazon’s soap opera The Bay was rescinded after organizer the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences found submission errors in her and other categories, has called out the group for its actions and wants an outside audit “to restore integrity and confidence in” the awards.

NATAS said after the Daytime Emmys were handed out in April that it discovered “some entrants’ submissions in two categories may have been in violation of the published guidelines for the competition,” which state that prior-season appearances are disqualifying.

But Darbo says in an open letter today that NATAS knew about the submission errors “two days prior to the ceremony and made a conscious decision not to deal with it until after the ceremony was over.” She says the organization’s “arbitrary and after-the-fact ruling feels inequitable and wrong.” (Read the letter in full below.)

Amazon

NATAS said earlier June 1 that it made its decision when it was discovered both Darbo and fellow The Bay castmate and nominee Thomas Calabro were found ineligible in the category of Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series. After it rescinded Darbo’s win, it said it would not re-give the award in the category.

Darbo said today said “the onus for a correct submission is not on the producers of The Bay, or any other producers; the ultimate responsibility lies squarely on the shoulders of NATAS. … These errors were then not brought to light until after the Daytime Emmys were presented and awarded, meaning that other actors who did properly submit have now lost their chance at winning a Daytime Emmy.”

The Days of Our Lives and Bold and the Beautiful veteran, a co-governor of the Performers Peer Group at the TV Academy, which oversees the Primetime Emmys, is calling for an outside audit of this year’s Daytime Emmys’ submission and voting process.

“The inequity in this year’s Daytime Emmys based on ageism, gender inequality, and perceived favoritism is, in my opinion, a big blow to the Emmy brand,” she wrote. “The TV Academy, who administers the Prime Time Emmy Awards, is very clear that Emmys are awarded to those who achieve excellence in television. I’m beginning to wonder what NATAS feels the Emmys stand for.”

Here’s her letter: