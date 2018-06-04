The armed “resource” officer who was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the school shooting in February, told Today show’s Savannah Guthrie that he received no information from his dispatcher about a shooting inside the building – or even at the school.”

But, in an interview published hours earlier in Washington Post, Peterson, who is making the media rounds, said he stayed outside during the shooting so as not to expose himself to the shooter, adding that he was not certain where the bullets were coming from.

Back in February, CNN reported that when Coral Springs police officers arrived at the school on Valentine’s Day, they saw not only school resource officer Scot Peterson, but three more Broward police officers with pistols drawn but taking cover behind their cars as a gunman was inside killing 17 students and staff.

When those Coral Springs police entered the building, the four original Broward officers, including Peterson, did not join them, CNN reported, citing sources.

One day before CNN’s report, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel had held a press conference at which he acknowledged Peterson never entered the building where the slaying occurred.

A portion of Peterson’s interview with Guthrie airs on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt tonight. The full interview airs on Today, tomorrow and Wednesday. NBC News is calling it an “exclusive” which is to say when they got their at-bat with Peterson, they had him to themelves.